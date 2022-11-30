All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Marching Towards 100% Electrification! Successful Trial Run Conducted On Newly Electrified Birur-Arsikere Section In Karnataka

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Karnataka,  30 Nov 2022 12:05 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

According to a video tweeted by the Ministry Of Railways, a successful trial run has been conducted on the newly electrified Birur-Arsikere section (42 RKM) of the South Western Railway in Karnataka. This will facilitate the swift and seamless movement of passenger & freight trains. As per the green initiatives being implemented across the railways, the entire rail network is being electrified to provide greener transport and reduce carbon footprint. With doubling and electrification work of railway lines progressing, South Western Railway is planning to reduce the travel time of more trains by upgrading the speed limit on 10 sections (649 route Km) from 70-80 kmph to 110 kmph by March 2023.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Marching 
Towards 
100% 
Electrification 
Successful 
Trial 
Run 
Conducted 
Newly 
Electrified 
Birur 
Arsikere 
Section 
Karnataka 

Must Reads

Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain 'Chemical Phthalates' More Than EU's Standard Limit? Misleading Information Viral
BJP IT Cell Head Makes False Claims About Earth's Rotation And Rahul Gandhi's Aarti At Narmada Ghat In Omkareshwar
Sustainable Cars! Four Lucknow School Kids Build Cars That Don't Pollute Air, Instead Clean It When Driven
In A First, Indore Plans To Issue Municipal Green Bond To Retail Investors For Solar Plant
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X