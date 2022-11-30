All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Marching Towards 100% Electrification! Successful Trial Run Conducted On Newly Electrified Birur-Arsikere Section In Karnataka
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Karnataka, 30 Nov 2022 12:05 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
According to a video tweeted by the Ministry Of Railways, a successful trial run has been conducted on the newly electrified Birur-Arsikere section (42 RKM) of the South Western Railway in Karnataka. This will facilitate the swift and seamless movement of passenger & freight trains. As per the green initiatives being implemented across the railways, the entire rail network is being electrified to provide greener transport and reduce carbon footprint. With doubling and electrification work of railway lines progressing, South Western Railway is planning to reduce the travel time of more trains by upgrading the speed limit on 10 sections (649 route Km) from 70-80 kmph to 110 kmph by March 2023.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain 'Chemical Phthalates' More Than EU's Standard Limit? Misleading Information Viral
BJP IT Cell Head Makes False Claims About Earth's Rotation And Rahul Gandhi's Aarti At Narmada Ghat In Omkareshwar
Sustainable Cars! Four Lucknow School Kids Build Cars That Don't Pollute Air, Instead Clean It When Driven