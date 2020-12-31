Wildfire Engulfs Dzuko Valley At Manipur-Nagaland Border: CM Biren Singh Calls It "Unfortunate"

A wildfire was reported at Dzuko Valley, at the Manipur-Nagaland border on December 30, night. Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh called the incident unfortunate and alleged that the fire started two days ago from Nagaland side.

"Very unfortunate, that a wildfire has started at the Dzuko Valley, one of the most beautiful places in Manipur probably started about 2-3 days ago from the Nagaland side and crossed over to our side. It is likely that the fire might even reach Mt.Iso area today," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to share the video of the massive fire. The CM also added that the villagers weren't able to enter the burning area as the intensity of the fire was huge.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) have not yet confirmed the cause of the wildfire.