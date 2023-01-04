All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Man Suffers Heart Attack At IKEA In Bengaluru; Doctor Performs CPR To Save Life Of Fellow Shopper
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Karnataka, 4 Jan 2023 4:18 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A video is taking over the internet as people praise an orthopaedic surgeon for his expert help bringing a person back to life in the middle of an IKEA store. The incident was reported from an IKEA store in Bengaluru, where a customer lay unconscious after a heart attack. Fortunately, a doctor shopping in the next lane came to the man's rescue and revived him in time with cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR. The doctor's son, who was also present at the spot, shared the video on Twitter. The doctor's son mentioned that the process continued for more than 10 minutes.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
More Than Nursery! Plant Creches Are Unique Solutions To Help Take Care Of Plants In Owner's Absence, Know How