Man Resorts To Using Hot Ashes Of Extinguished Tandoor As Cold Wave Grips Agra
Uttar Pradesh, 6 Jan 2023 4:08 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Himanshu Tripathi on December 28, 2022, shows a needy person trying to escape from the cold by resorting to the hot ashes of the extinguished tandoor in Agra. Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of severe cold wave conditions, with dense fog crippling the normal road, including rail and air traffic. According to the Meteorological Department, on January 3, the maximum temperature of Agra was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, which was 9 degree Celsius less than normal. The department also informed that Agra's dense fog and cold day conditions are expected to persist until January 8.
