Man Looks After 95-Yr-Old Lady And Her 70-Yr-Old Son; Provides Them With Meals, Basic Necessities
Writer: Tareen Hussain
India, 20 Sep 2022 8:16 AM GMT
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
In a video shared by Rajat Saxena on his Instagram handle @adoptionplz, a 90 year old lady can be seen begging for food and water. The woman resides with her 70-year-old son, who is unable to work owing to an illness in his legs. They both have a damaged eye. Rajat has taken up their responsibility and provides them with meals and basic necessities. Netizens commended Rajat Saxena for his deed of goodwill.
