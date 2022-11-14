All section
Malnutrition, Lack Of Education, Child Labour Amid Children Still Persists In India

India,  14 Nov 2022 11:24 AM GMT

As per a 2022 study conducted by Smile Foundation, less than 50% of children have been able to cope with the learning over the last 2 years and are able to catch up on their age-appropriate learning currently. According to UNICEF, only 42.5 percent of children in grade three can read a grade one text due to poor learning outcomes.

