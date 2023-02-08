All section
Malayalam Actor Shares Video Of German Tourist Cleaning Kerala Beach
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Kerala, 8 Feb 2023 5:27 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Littering continues to be a grave concern as unwanted plastic bottles and waste materials add to pollution, affecting lives. Recently, Malayalam actor Rahman posted a video of a German visitor endeavoring to clean a Kerala beach. The man is seen venturing out into the shore alone and sweeping the waste material. A man can be heard in the background complaining that we, residents, should be ashamed that a visitor is cleaning our beaches when we and our local authority should have been doing it. The beach's precise location has yet to be discovered.
