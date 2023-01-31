Make Them Feel Safe & Heard!

All section
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 31 Jan 2023 11:53 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Join the kind community @efgorg @darshafoundation_ leaves us amazed with the thoughtful work they do for needy animals. In this video, they talk about how they got successful in helping dogs and made a home for them to live in. Thanks for making them feel safe and heard! Do visit their profile to extend your support.
