Make Them Feel Loved & Proud!

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 7 Feb 2023 12:16 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg Parents do everything in their power for their children and that's a fact. It feels great when you are able to do something to them? Recently, a video shared by Rida Tharana is doing the rounds of the internet as she gifted a car to her father on his birthday. In the clip, she can be seen narrating a short story of how her father always wanted to own a particular car and also showed a Nano that they owned. It is so wholesome and made our day! Kindly follow the link to support- https://bit.ly/3XQHJGz
