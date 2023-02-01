All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Make sustainable living choices!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Telangana, 1 Feb 2023 9:18 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg The video, shared by @sselvan, shows how Hyderabad is moving towards accepting sustainable living. In the video, you can see the cycle track with solar panels. We can always make a difference by doing our bit and by regularly practising positive steps towards climate change. Kindly follow the link to support- https://bit.ly/3Hnn085
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal