All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Major Accident Prevented: Truck Carrying Over 150 Laborers To Mathura Seized
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 11 Nov 2022 9:48 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The Hata Kotwali police of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh seized a truck on November 9, which was carrying 150+ laborers to Mathura. In the video, shared by Journalist @Akhilesh_tiwa on Twitter, we can see women along with their children sitting inside a truck, whose condition worsened after the truck was stopped by the police later on. On November 10, the police got the laborers sent to the destination by district buses.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal