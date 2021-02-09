Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Workers Pour Ink On BJP Leader For Criticising CM Thackeray

A video shows the assaulters throwing black ink on the victim's face, forcing him to wear a saree and parading him on the streets, while police attempted to ward them off.

Following the incident, the Shiv Sena workers have taken responsibility for the attack and said that they are ready to go to jail but will not tolerate anything against their "revered" Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam condemned the attack and urged Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to take action against the attackers.