Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Workers Pour Ink On BJP Leader For Criticising CM Thackeray
Maharashtra | 9 Feb 2021 2:54 AM GMT
Shiv Sena workers on Feb 7 allegedly poured ink on a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and forced him to wear a saree in Maharashtra's Solapur district after his speech in which he criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
A video shows the assaulters throwing black ink on the victim's face, forcing him to wear a saree and parading him on the streets, while police attempted to ward them off.
Following the incident, the Shiv Sena workers have taken responsibility for the attack and said that they are ready to go to jail but will not tolerate anything against their "revered" Uddhav Thackeray.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam condemned the attack and urged Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to take action against the attackers.
