All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra: Illegal Fishing Pushes Bird Paradise Lokhandwala Lake Under Threat
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 1 Feb 2023 12:18 PM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The over four-acre natural Lokhandwala lake in Mumbai, nestled amid mangroves and home to various species of birds, is again facing a threat as illegal fishing activities and garbage dumping is leading to its destruction. Illegal fishing gangs carry away sacks full of fish. Their actions have driven out all the birds.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain