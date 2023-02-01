All section
Maharashtra: Commuters Board Reserved Divyaang Coach In Local Train
Maharashtra, 1 Feb 2023 12:19 PM GMT
For the differently-abled/Divyang passengers, Railways has provided earmarked accommodation in different trains for their convenience in entraining/ detraining and during travel period. Sometimes, it is observed that the common passengers travel in such coaches, which inconveniences the Divyang passengers. A Twitter video shared by DR & ADV JAYDEEP TANNA @advocatejaydee1 on January 30 shows unauthorized commuters boarding the coach reserved for physically disabled people in Mumbai’s local train.
