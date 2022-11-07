All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Madurai Women's College: Student's Father Attacked By Goons; 6 Arrested Under Harassment Charges
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 7 Nov 2022 9:59 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The incident took place on November 2 at Madurai's Sri Meenakshi Govt Arts College for Women. The victim was a student’s father who was at the college to pick up his daughter after class.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Meet The First Woman E-Rickshaw Driver Of J&K, Wants To Provide Better Education And Living To Her Children