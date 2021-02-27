Madurai: Fire In Electronic Market, Many Shops Destroyed; No Casualties
Tamil Nadu | 27 Feb 2021 8:42 AM GMT
A fire broke out in an electronic market in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Several shops have been gutted in the blaze. It is believed that the fire may have been caused by an electrical leak.
Firefighters rushed to the location after learning about the incident and put out the blaze. No casualties have been reported in the incident. However, according to the reports, goods worth ₹ 20 lakh have been damaged in the fire.
