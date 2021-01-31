MP: Municipal Workers Caught Dumping Elderly Homeless Outside Indore, CM Chouhan Orders Probe

In a video that went viral, a team of municipal workers in Indore were caught dumping elderly homeless people on the highway of the city's outskirts in freezing cold.The municipal workers were later forced to bring the homeless people back after villagers in the Kshipra area staged protests.

In the video, a man was seen explaining the situation- how the municipal team brought the homeless people in a truck and abandoned them on the highway, throwing their belongings by the side of the road.

Indore Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner, Abhay Rajangaonkar claimed that the employees were actually taking the homeless people to a night shelter, and denied the allegations that they were dumped outside the city.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a probe into the matter.