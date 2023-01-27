All section
Madhya Pradesh To Host Fifth Khelo India Youth Games 2023 In Bhopal
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Madhya Pradesh, 27 Jan 2023 12:14 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Madhya Pradesh will host the 5th edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 from January 31-February 11, 2023, and in March, it will host the World Cup shooting championship. As many as 6,000 players will participate in 23 sports in 8 cities for 13 days. While all the sports events will be organised in Madhya Pradesh, one game (cycling) will be organised in Delhi. Water sports –Kayaking, Canoeing, Canoe Salaam and Fencing–have been included in Khelo India Games for the first time.
