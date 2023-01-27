All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Madhya Pradesh To Host Fifth Khelo India Youth Games 2023 In Bhopal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Madhya Pradesh,  27 Jan 2023 12:14 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Madhya Pradesh will host the 5th edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 from January 31-February 11, 2023, and in March, it will host the World Cup shooting championship. As many as 6,000 players will participate in 23 sports in 8 cities for 13 days. While all the sports events will be organised in Madhya Pradesh, one game (cycling) will be organised in Delhi. Water sports –Kayaking, Canoeing, Canoe Salaam and Fencing–have been included in Khelo India Games for the first time.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Khelo India 
Games 
Bhopal 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X