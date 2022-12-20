All section
Madhya Pradesh: RPF Personnel Saves Elderly Man Falling From Moving Train, Wins Praise
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Madhya Pradesh, 20 Dec 2022 4:43 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by RPF INDIA on December 15 shows the efforts of a brave RPF Constable Pragya, who saved the life of an elderly man when he slipped and could have gone under the wheels of a train at Itarsi railway station. Internet users appreciate the alertness and quick action of the RPF personnel.
