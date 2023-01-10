All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: Indefinite Protest In Bhopal Seeking Economy-Based Quota
Writer: Tarin Hussain

Madhya Pradesh, 10 Jan 2023
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

The Karni Sena, an organization claiming to represent the Rajput community, launched an indefinite protest in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on January 8, calling for the acceptance of 21 demands, including economic reservation, no arrest without a probe in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases and a reduction in inflation. Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's Bhopal president Krishna Bundela said one of the demands was that food grains and essential commodities be exempted from Goods and Services Tax to control inflation.
Contributors
Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
