The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: IAS Officer Offers His Collector Chair To Class 9 Student For A Day
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Madhya Pradesh, 29 Nov 2022 4:29 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The incident occurred in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, where a student in class 9 conveyed to IAS Vikas Mishra his wish to follow in his footsteps and become a collector. Vikas Mishra summoned the pupil to the collectorate office after hearing his aspiration. The young boy's wish to spend a day in the collector's chair will come true on November 28. The IAS officer hopes this action will motivate the youngster to work hard in his studies.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
