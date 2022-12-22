All section
Madhya Pradesh: Heaps Of Trash Accumulated At Chitrakoot Primary School; Pose Health Hazards To Students
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Madhya Pradesh, 22 Dec 2022 4:17 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A Twitter video shared by Pankaj Tiwari Journalist on December 9 shows the poor and extremely unhygienic conditions of a primary school premises in Chitrakoot. The video depicts the accumulation of dirt and trash near the school's entrance, which causes students to trip and fall. The unhygienic conditions also pose risks of health hazards to students.
