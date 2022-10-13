All section
Madhya Pradesh: Hand-Pump In Guna Spews Out Liquor, Police Bust 'Hooch Den'
Madhya Pradesh, 13 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Two teams from the district police on October 10 were on a drive to bust the alleged illegal manufacturing and trade of spurious liquor and raided Chanchoda and Raghogarh villages in Guna district. While raiding a hooch den, the police stumbled on a hand-pump that appeared to be spewing out a substance. The cops initially thought it to be polluted water but after a few minutes of pumping, they realised that what they had drawn up was liquor.
