Madhya Pradesh: Excise Department Bulldozes Expired Beer Bottles Worth Rs 1.5 Crores
Madhya Pradesh, 23 Sep 2022 8:39 AM GMT
The Excise Department in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal destroyed thousands of beer bottles worth Rs 1.5 crore using a bulldozer. According to the department, the liquor bottles were destroyed as they had expired more than six months ago. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if some expired bottles were sold in the market.
