The Logical Indian Crew

Madhya Pradesh: Excise Department Bulldozes Expired Beer Bottles Worth Rs 1.5 Crores

Writer: Tareen Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

Madhya Pradesh,  23 Sep 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

The Excise Department in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal destroyed thousands of beer bottles worth Rs 1.5 crore using a bulldozer. According to the department, the liquor bottles were destroyed as they had expired more than six months ago. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if some expired bottles were sold in the market.

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
