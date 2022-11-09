All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh : Differently Abled People Carries Out March Demanding Pension Hike, Job And Homes
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Madhya Pradesh, 9 Nov 2022 9:55 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Around 200 differently abled people are carrying out the march to district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna District demanding pension hike, homes and jobs among other things. In the video shared by Journalist @vishnukant_7, we can hear people raising slogans like ‘Jeevan Nahi Kalank hai’. In another video, a person alleges that the government has failed to provide them with a pension on time.
