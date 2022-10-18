All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer Destroys Alcohol Worth Rs 90 Lakhs
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Madhya Pradesh, 18 Oct 2022 10:24 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
After the Collector court's order, the Excise Department in Madhya Pradesh destroyed the seized liquor worth about Rs 90 lakh by running a bulldozer. The action of bulldozer has taken place in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.
