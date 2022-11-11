All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Ludhiana: BJP Spokesperson Showcases Poor Condition Of Industrial Area With Water-Filled Potholes
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Punjab, 11 Nov 2022 12:22 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on November 9, shows the poor condition of Ludhiana’s industrial area. Poorly maintained roads with water-filled potholes were visible in the footage.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain