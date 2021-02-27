Lucknow: Woman Constable Saves Passenger From Falling Under A Moving Train

The video was shared by the Ministry of Railways' on February 23. Ministry shared the video praising the woman constable, Vinita Kumari along with caution notice for all passengers, requesting them not to board a moving train.

The CCTV footage was shared by the Ministry of Railways' twitter account with a caption, "At Lucknow station, a woman passenger fell while attempting to board a moving train, she was then rescued safely by the quick action taken by a vigilant constable Vinita Kumari, who was on duty at that time. You are requested not to attempt to climb a moving train, it can be fatal to your life."