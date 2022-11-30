All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Love Can Do Wonders!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 30 Nov 2022 4:17 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg. This video is about Dexter, who was rescued by @love_shade_for_animals a few months back. “In the summer, someone had tied an iron wire around his neck, but now happily he is with us,” they captioned the video. Sending heartfelt appreciation to them. Must visit their profile and extend your support.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Calcutta Boy Deepak Pareek Goes Big – Started With Content Creation, Now Produces A Bengali Feature Film