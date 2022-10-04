All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Let's Create A Society Of Humanity!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 4 Oct 2022 3:40 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
To Show humanity, be kind, and share love, you need only a heart full of kindness. And to be kind, all you need is a mindset to create a difference in this world!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Historic Feat! Traditional Gollabhama Saree From Telangana Features In UNESCO's List Of Iconic Textile Crafts