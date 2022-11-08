All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Learn The Art Of Giving
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 8 Nov 2022 12:28 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg @feedalabour is once again back with their kind acts. ““ART of GIVING” is their motto and recently with the contribution of @vandnamanghnani, Mariam & jass, they were able to distribute unpacked foods. Look at the kids spreading smiles on the faces of these laborers. So much love.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Artists From Worldwide Participates In Chhattisgarh's Tribal Dance Festival, Celebrates Their Rich Culture
'EpiSHOT': Unique Innovation By IISc Bangalore Students To Deliver Emergency Medication Earns Them James Dyson Award