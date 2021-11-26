All section
Vanshika Bhatt

Others/World,  26 Nov 2021 9:05 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

J&K SPO Bilal Ahmad Magray was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for showing indomitable courage in evacuating civilians & engaging terrorists despite being seriously injured during a counter-terror operation in Baramulla in 2019. His mother, Sara Begum, broke down as the citation for his award was read out.

Editor : Palak Agrawal
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
shourya chakra 
j&k 

