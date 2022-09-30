All section
Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated In Ayodhya On Late Singer's 93rd Birth Anniversary!
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 30 Sep 2022 11:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on September 28 to honour the late singer on her 93rd birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the UP government for naming a chowk after the late playback singer and said that it was a fitting tribute to the nation's one of the greatest Indian icons. A 40 feet long & 12-metre high, weighing 14 tonnes, the Veena sculpture has been installed at the chowk.
