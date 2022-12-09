All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Kolkata: Witness The Football Gully Capturing FIFA World Cup Atmosphere
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
West Bengal, 9 Dec 2022 4:57 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a video shared initially by photographer Sattam Bandyopadhyay (@nomadev01), this street of Kolkata can be seen filled with the colours of popular flags from the teams. Named 'Football Gully', it is full of graffiti, energy and enthusiasm, perfectly capturing the real vibe of the football world cup. The FIFA World Cup kicked off on November 20, and the final will occur on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Kerala Releases Revised Action Plan On Climate Change, To Become 100% Renewable Energy-Based State By 2040