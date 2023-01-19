All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Know About Vaibhav Maheshwari, AIR 10 Scorer In CA Final Despite Financial Struggles
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Rajasthan, 19 Jan 2023 7:47 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
In the CA Final Exam 2022, Vaibhav Maheshwari, who hails from Jaipur, secured an All India Rank 10, despite adverse circumstances. Vaibhav doesn’t have a financially strong background, as his father sells snacks to commuters in Mansarovar, Rajasthan.
