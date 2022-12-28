All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Kletskassa': Know How This Dutch Supermarket's Slow-Moving Cash Counter Helps To Combat Loneliness Among Elderly
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 28 Dec 2022 4:39 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Loneliness is an overwhelming emotion, and it often consumes the lives of many elderly people worldwide. In a measure to help them out of their loneliness, the Dutch have placed special checkout lanes where the elderly can stop and chat with the cashier.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal