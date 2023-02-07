All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Khelo India 2023: Vinatai Aher Wins Gold Medal For Maharashtra In Weightlifting Competition
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Madhya Pradesh, 7 Feb 2023 11:17 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
17-year-old Vinatai Aher, from Nashik, won the gold for Maharashtra. She lifted a total of 129 kg that included 57 kg in snatch and 72 kg in clean and jerk to set a Youth Games Record. Vinatai said that she wants to win a medal for the country. “It was a great experience to be here. The competition is also very good. It opens the way for players like us to go ahead. From here onwards I have to go for International. I will put in all I have to get selected in the national team. My aim is to win a medal for the country,” she said.
