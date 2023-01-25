All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala's 'Mini-India': Know About Gandhi Bhavan, Home To One Of The Largest Joint Families In Asia
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Kerala, 25 Jan 2023 5:58 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
From their very first inmate, 85-year-old Parukuttiamma, to the thousands of people they now shelter - the Gandhi Bhavan has a heartwarming story to tell in its over two decades of establishment.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal