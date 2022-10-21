All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala: Sons Carry 87-Yr-Old Mother To Fulfil Her Last Wish Of Witnessing Neelakurinji Flowers
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Kerala, 21 Oct 2022 3:48 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Two brothers, Rojan and Sathyan from Kerala made a kind gesture by carrying their 87-year-old mother uphill to fulfil her dream of seeing a mesmerising valley covered in Neelakurinji flowers. Only once every twelve years, the unique flowers blossom in the Western Ghats. The Kerala brothers travelled nearly 100 kilometres on a jeep with their mother Elikutty Paul. When they realised that there were no motorable roads leading to the site of the bloom at Kallippara, they carried her on their shoulders for the rest of the journey.
