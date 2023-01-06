All section
Kerala: Engineering Students Innovate Sewer Scavenger Robot To Put An End To Manual Scavenging
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Kerala, 6 Jan 2023 4:08 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The attempts to end manual scavenging, which poses the threat of asphyxiation due to poisonous gasses, has received yet another technological push. An 11-member group from the Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam, has developed a semi-autonomous sewer scavenger robot, which makes eight different types of motions to help it clean the sewers.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain