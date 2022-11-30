All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala: At Least 240 Govt Schools To Install Weather Stations To Train Students On Climate Change

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Kerala,  30 Nov 2022 12:07 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

The General Education Minister V Sivankutty, on November 25, conducted the district-level inauguration of the unique initiative to install weather stations in Kozhikode. As many as 240 schools in Kerala will install weather monitoring stations soon.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Kerala 
240 
Govt 
Schools 
Install 
Weather 
Stations 
Train 
Students 
Climate 
Change 

Must Reads

Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain 'Chemical Phthalates' More Than EU's Standard Limit? Misleading Information Viral
BJP IT Cell Head Makes False Claims About Earth's Rotation And Rahul Gandhi's Aarti At Narmada Ghat In Omkareshwar
Sustainable Cars! Four Lucknow School Kids Build Cars That Don't Pollute Air, Instead Clean It When Driven
In A First, Indore Plans To Issue Municipal Green Bond To Retail Investors For Solar Plant
Similar Posts
Around 350 Passengers Crammed Into 72-Berth Coach In Amritsar Katihar express, No TTE On Board
Videos

Around 350 Passengers Crammed Into 72-Berth Coach In Amritsar Katihar express, No TTE On Board

The Logical Indian Crew
Reserve Bank Of India Set To Launch First Pilot For Retail Digital Rupee On December 1
Videos

Reserve Bank Of India Set To Launch First Pilot For Retail Digital Rupee On December 1

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu: Kitchen Waste To Treasure Campaign Organised By Directorate of Urban Local Bodies To Promote Home Composting
Videos

Jammu: 'Kitchen Waste To Treasure' Campaign Organised By Directorate of Urban Local Bodies To...

The Logical Indian Crew
Two Friends Of 80 Years Reunite After Decades, Exchanged Warm Smiles & Excited Laughs
Videos

Two Friends Of 80 Years Reunite After Decades, Exchanged Warm Smiles & Excited Laughs

The Logical Indian Crew
Historic Occasion For Arunachal: PM Inaugurates First Greenfield Donyi-Polo Airport, Scindia Flags Off First Flight
Videos

Historic Occasion For Arunachal: PM Inaugurates First Greenfield Donyi-Polo Airport, Scindia Flags...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X