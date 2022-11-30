All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala: At Least 240 Govt Schools To Install Weather Stations To Train Students On Climate Change
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Kerala, 30 Nov 2022 12:07 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The General Education Minister V Sivankutty, on November 25, conducted the district-level inauguration of the unique initiative to install weather stations in Kozhikode. As many as 240 schools in Kerala will install weather monitoring stations soon.
