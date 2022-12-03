All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Kenya: Reteti Sanctuary Workers Sing While Feeding Elephants To Stay Positive As Worse Drought Hit In October
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 3 Dec 2022
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Kenya Reteti Elephant Sanctuary workers sing while feeding milk to elephants to stay optimistic as Kenya experienced a challenging time during the drought conditions in October. Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests, and zebras died across Kenya amid the nation's longest drought in decades. The dry spells put a lot of stress and pressure on the youngest animals and the next generation of elephants, suffering from an increasingly hard and degraded environment.
