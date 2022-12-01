All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022: Month-Long Celebration Of Historical Bond Between Varanasi & Tamil Nadu
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 1 Dec 2022 12:16 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long celebration of heritage, knowledge & culture, is aimed at strengthening the age-old bond between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu. Being promoted by the central government as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, from November 17 to December 16, the program celebrates the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' It has been started to align with the goals of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. One of the recommendations under the policy was to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems with modern systems of knowledge. IIT Madras and BHU will be the lead agencies for implementing this NEP recommendation.
