The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka: Rejuvenated Doddakallasandra Lake Sees Sewage Entry Once Again
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Karnataka, 7 Feb 2023 12:29 PM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Spread over 25 acres, the Doddakallasandra lake in southern Bengaluru is home to more than 70 species of birds and 37 species of butterflies, besides rich flora. The Residents staying near Doddakallasandra Lake are witnessing sewage entering the water body again. The lake had been rejuvenated not too long ago. Locals say that sewage entry has been a regular occurrence and want to find a permanent solution to this problem. Despite several complaints, no action has been taken by the authorities concerned to resolve the same.
