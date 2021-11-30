All section
Karnataka: Over 13 Lakh Rupees Cash Recovered From Drainage Pipes From Junior Engineer's Residence

Karnataka,  30 Nov 2021 8:57 AM GMT

In a raid conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the three-storey residence of Shanthagouda M Biradar, a PWD Junior Engineer in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, about 13.5 lakh rupees in cash was recovered from drainage pipes and ceilings. The total cash seized added to 54.5 lakh.

