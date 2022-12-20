All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka Govt Aims To Convert 35,000 Buses Into Electric By 2030; Bengaluru To Get 921 Electric Buses

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Karnataka,  20 Dec 2022 11:57 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Bengaluru is all set to get a fleet of 921 more electric buses as the city's transport corporation has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Tata Motors. The subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of 921 low-floor electric buses in the city for 12 years.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Karnataka 
Govt 
Convert 
Electric 
2030 
Bengaluru 
921 
Buses 

Must Reads

Know About Indian Railways' 'Meghdoot' Initiative That Allows You To Drink Water Harvested From Air
Uttar Pradesh Government To Install 4,600 Health ATMs With Capacity To Rapidly Test For 30 Diseases
'Friend Turned Family': Know How This UK-Based Journalist Became Godfather To UP-Based Auto Driver's Newborn
Did Supreme Court Pass Ruling Calling Interfaith Marriages 'Invalid'? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Similar Posts
Cervical Cancer 4th Most Common Cancer Among Women Globally; India Accounts For 1 In Every 5 Cases
Videos

Cervical Cancer 4th Most Common Cancer Among Women Globally; India Accounts For 1 In Every 5 Cases

The Logical Indian Crew
Dutch Artist Paul Veroude Creates 3D Exploded View Of Over 3,000 Parts Of A Car, Netizens Impressed
Videos

Dutch Artist Paul Veroude Creates 3D Exploded View Of Over 3,000 Parts Of A Car, Netizens Impressed

The Logical Indian Crew
We Are Educated Beggars: BJP Youth Leaders Stage Protest In Hyderabad Metro Against Unemployment
Videos

"We Are Educated Beggars": BJP Youth Leaders Stage Protest In Hyderabad Metro Against Unemployment

The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Womens Team Wins FIH Nations Cup, Promoted To 2023-24 Pro League
Videos

Indian Women's Team Wins FIH Nations Cup, Promoted To 2023-24 Pro League

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Gas Distributor Sells Water-Filled LPG Cylinder To Female Laborer In Farrukhabad
Videos

Uttar Pradesh: Gas Distributor Sells Water-Filled LPG Cylinder To Female Laborer In Farrukhabad

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X