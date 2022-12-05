All section
Karnataka: Girl Writes 45 Words A Minute Using Both Hands, Netizens Amazed
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Karnataka, 5 Dec 2022 12:53 PM GMT
Aadi Swaroopa of Karnataka can write with both hands. Her talent exceeds in the unidirectional, opposite direction, reverse running, mirror image, hetero linguistic, blind fold writing formats also. She can write 45 words in 1-minute. With two records, including one Guinness record to her credit already, ambidextrous Aadi Swaroopa wants to set more records in diverse fields.
