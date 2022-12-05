All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka: Girl Writes 45 Words A Minute Using Both Hands, Netizens Amazed

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Karnataka,  5 Dec 2022 12:53 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Aadi Swaroopa of Karnataka can write with both hands. Her talent exceeds in the unidirectional, opposite direction, reverse running, mirror image, hetero linguistic, blind fold writing formats also. She can write 45 words in 1-minute. With two records, including one Guinness record to her credit already, ambidextrous Aadi Swaroopa wants to set more records in diverse fields.

