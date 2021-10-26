All section
Karnataka: Civic Activists In Bengaluru Carry Out Pothole Puja
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Karnataka, 26 Oct 2021 6:46 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Civic activists in Bengaluru carried out pothole puja to drive attention to the poor condition of roads in the city. They have given a deadline to the government to fill the potholes at the earliest.
Writer : Vanshika Bhatt,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt