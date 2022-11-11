All section
Kargil: VidyaGyan Conducts Entrance Exam For Free Education For Meritorious Students
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Ladakh, 11 Nov 2022 4:51 AM GMT
Editor: Shiva Chaudhary
VidyaGyan Leadership Academy (Shiv Nadar Foundation) in collaboration with Rzamba Trust conducted an entrance examination for 6th standard students at Indoor Stadium Hall Kargil to select meritorious students of Kargil for free education outside Ladakh. It was informed that VidyaGyan is providing free quality education from 6th to 12th class of the rural and economically weaker section students having annual parent income less than Rs 2 lakh. Sahil Khanna from Shiv Nadar Foundation said that in the examination, nearly 200 students across Kargil district participated.
