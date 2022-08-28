All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Justice Delivered': US Drone Strike In Afghanistan Kills Al-Qaida Chief- Here's What We Know So Far
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 28 Aug 2022 7:49 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The US, on July 31, used the Hellfire R9X, a warhead-less missile in Kabul, Afghanistan, to kill Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. US President Joe Biden called it a moment of justice for families of the 9/11 terror attack.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Manipur's Linthoi Chanambam Scripts History, Clinches First-Ever Gold At World Cadet Judo Championships